Chicago weather: Very cold temps to rise overnight

It's a very cold evening with temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees with single-digit wind chills.

Temperatures are expected to rise overnight into the low to mid 20s by daybreak Wednesday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon scattered snow showers as a cold front moves through the area.

Little to no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Following the cold front, temperatures are expected to plummet Wednesday night. Most areas will fall to around zero or just a few degrees above with wind chills well below zero. High temperatures on Thursday only rebound into the mid-teens under mostly sunny skies.

Another bitter cold night is on tap Thursday night with lows around zero. Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 20s on Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper twenties to near 30 degrees. There is a small chance for a few scattered snow showers, but little to no accumulation is expected.