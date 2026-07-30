Chicago weather: Warm, comfortable Thursday gives way to soggy Lollapalooza Friday

The Brief Thursday will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and comfortable humidity. Rain moves in Friday afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected Friday night during Lollapalooza. Drier, cooler weather returns Sunday before temperatures warm again early next week.



We’ve got another delightful late-July day on the way!

It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity levels remain in check. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds moving in during the afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have moonlit skies with some cloudiness. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Chicago rain on tap

What's next:

Rain is on the way Friday with the bulk of it starting in the early afternoon. Rain will likely be at its heaviest tomorrow night, which means a soggy one for Lollapalooza. Rain will continue into at least early Saturday.

Highs on Friday will make it into the lower 80s ahead of the rain and will stay in the mid 70s on Saturday. There can be a couple of rumbles of thunder mixed in with the showers.

On Sunday it looks dry and mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Going into the first workweek of August, temperatures will warm up. On Monday we’ll make it into the low 80s with mid 80s likely on Tuesday.