Chicago weather: Warm mid-80s highs persist with spotty weekend showers

The Brief Chicago stays warmer than normal with highs in the mid-80s today and a mix of clouds and sun. Showers may develop tonight and linger on and off through the weekend and early next week. Most hours will remain dry despite the unsettled pattern.



Chicago managed to hit 87° yesterday and today will only be a couple of degrees less warm.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

There will be a mixture of clouds and sun today which should hold temperatures down just a tad. I actually encountered about 20 sprinkles on the Edens Expressway driving in.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially after midnight.

Somewhat unsettled weather will continue over the weekend into early next week with occasional showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder at times. I still expect there to be many more dry hours than wet moving forward.

The normal high for this time of year is in the mid 70s, and we will be above that for the foreseeable future.