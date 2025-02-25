Chicago weather: Warm midweek stretch before weekend cooldown

The Brief Chicago weather will be mild with highs in the 50s, though a brief round of light showers may clip far northern Illinois early in the morning. Another storm system will bring rain overnight, clearing by daybreak, with mostly cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures. Cooler air moves in Thursday with highs in the 40s, followed by a windy but warmer Friday before a chilly weekend in the 30s.



Chicago is looking beautiful today.

We have sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, there will be clouds moving in with lows around freezing.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we start with the chance for rain. The potential for wet weather will last until late morning/ early afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

There is a chance for showers Wednesday night, into early Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies.

We go back to the 50s with gusty wind on Friday. It will be partly sunny on Friday afternoon with gusts to 40 mph and stronger.

This weekend will be cooler with partly to mostly sunny skies. We are looking at highs in the mid 30s Saturday and the upper 30s Sunday.

We start next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 40s.