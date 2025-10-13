Chicago weather: Warm streak continues before midweek showers

It was another above-average day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Average high temperatures now sit in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most of Chicagoland.

Looking Ahead :

Skies are expected to become partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain chances return to the forecast as a weak disturbance moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan for scattered showers on Wednesday with cooler temps in the lower 60s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs warming to near 70 degrees. Another round of clouds will arrive on Friday ahead of scattered showers Friday night through Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 70s on Saturday, then dropping to the lower 60s on Sunday.