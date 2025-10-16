Chicago weather: Warm streak continues with sunshine breaking through today

The Brief Chicago’s stretch of warmer-than-normal weather continues for a seventh straight day as clouds slowly give way to sunshine. Highs will range from the low 60s to low 70s today, with even warmer conditions expected Friday. Showers and possible thunder return Saturday before cooler air settles in Sunday and Monday.



Clouds have remained rather resilient overnight in Chicago and will take some additional time to break up this morning.

As for temperatures, this may be surprising but yesterday finished several degrees warmer than normal. Chalk that up to the overnight low, which was nearly 10° above average. That means we have now had six days in a row of warmer-than-normal temperatures. Today will make it day seven.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Clouds will break for at least some sunshine today. As warmer air presses in from the west, there is a chance for an isolated light shower this afternoon. Highs today will range from low 60s in our northeastern area to low 70s in the southwest. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s.

Friday promises to be even warmer with highs climbing into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be rather gusty but I remain skeptical about much of any rainfall during daylight hours. In fact, it is possible that there will be no rain on calendar-day Friday with everything holding off until Saturday.

Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will occur at times Saturday into early Sunday. Rainfall amounts are still up in the air, but I am leaning toward the lower numbers given the fact we are in a drought.

On Saturday we will have highs in the low 70s and then it will turn cooler Sunday and Monday. Highs both days will not be far from 60. On Tuesday another chance of showers arrives with highs in the mid 60s.