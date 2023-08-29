Chicago weather: Warm temps and showers possible this afternoon

It will be a warm day locally with some sun early.

Highs will reach the lower 80s today with a chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon. Favored areas will be over the southern half of Chicagoland.

Tonight turns out breezy and cooler with partly cloudy skies. Suburbs dip into the 50s.

Tomorrow starts with some clouds that clear for plenty of afternoon sun. Highs will be not much above 70 degrees.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The coolish temps continue Thursday before the next warming cycle starts on Friday.

Highs should tag 90 on Saturday as the holiday heatwave commences likely lasting through next Tuesday with highs well into the 90s, but with less humidity than last week. No chance for rain.