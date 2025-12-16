Chicago weather: Warm-up incoming after frigid cold snap

After a stretch of very cold temperatures and bitter wind chills, today was beautiful with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30s for most. A few spots even tagged 40!

Increasing cloud cover is expected this evening with a slight chance for patchy drizzle during the overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s and low 30s with the warmest temperatures in the Chicago metro and near the lakefront.

Looking ahead:

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Our next storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing widespread rain to the area.

Despite a rainy start, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 40s Thursday before a strong cold front drops temps to the teens Thursday night.

Any leftover rain showers Thursday evening and night will likely transition to snow showers.

A one-day cool-down is coming our way on Friday with morning temperatures in the teens and highs only in the 20s. Milder air returns in time for the weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday.