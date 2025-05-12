Chicago weather: Warm-up this week, with slight chances of rain coming

After that spectacular Mother’s Day weekend, we’ve got some even warmer weather on the way this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to expect:

Today, we should reach 80 degrees for the high with mostly to partly sunny skies.

The chance of rain isn’t zero this afternoon, but it’s pretty darn close.

Tonight will feature moonlit skies with patchy clouds, and perhaps a slightly higher chance for a shower or thunderstorm, which could carry into early Tuesday. Many areas, however, will remain dry.

What's next:

Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high around 80 degrees again.

Then the day that everybody on social media seems to be talking about is Thursday. While it is true that there is some risk of severe thunderstorms that day, there is an even higher chance that the atmosphere fails to produce anything whatsoever in our area regarding rainfall. We will monitor the potential closely in the days ahead, regardless.

What seems much more certain is that Thursday will be a very warm to almost hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Friday it won’t be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s. It looks like daytime will be dry, but there could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms at night on a cold front, which will knock temperatures back a bit over the weekend.