Chicago weather: Warm, windy and possibly stormy

A truly unusual February day is in store for Chicago with unseasonable warmth, gusty winds and a low-end risk of severe thunderstorms.

As of this writing, the temperature at O’Hare is an astounding 48 degrees. That’s already about 15 degrees above the normal high for this date.

Despite little sunshine, highs will have no trouble climbing into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. A howling south wind will crank with gusts that might exceed 40 mph this afternoon.

Showers are possible around midday but the greater concern is a secondary wave of showers and storms between roughly 5 to 8 p.m. That’s when thunderstorms are possible which could tap into the wind energy aloft and present some risk of damaging impacts from straight-line winds, hail and even a small chance of a tornado.

The record high today is 62 degrees set in 1925. After the showers move out this evening, winds will stay up and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s setting the stage for a run at tomorrow’s record high of 56 degrees set way back in 1886, during the first term of office for President Grover Cleveland. The day should feature some sunshine but showers may return overnight into the wee hours of Saturday morning with the southern half of our viewing area favored.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and warmer than normal with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s.