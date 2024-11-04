Chicago weather: Warm, windy and wet

The Brief Chicago may finally see over an inch of rain for the first time since July 14, with showers and storms expected today and tomorrow morning. Election Day will be windy with mild temperatures, while the rest of the week remains sunny and warmer than usual, though more showers are possible over the weekend.



The last calendar day on which Chicago received at least 1 inch of rainfall is all the way back on July 14. We have a chance of reaching that level today and perhaps again tomorrow as waves of showers and limited thunder roll through.

The first wave is moving in now and will impact the morning commute. A few more showers are possible this afternoon but on a scattered basis. Winds may be gusty at times and it will feel somewhat humid with highs not far from 70 degrees.

Another round of rain, possibly heavy, is on tap tonight into tomorrow morning. A few storms are possible as well during this time. The heaviest rain would be during the wee hours of the morning.

Election Day will be windy and unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible through the evening but the heaviest rain is in the morning.

The rest of the work week will be mostly sunny and mild with highs well above seasonal normal. The normal high and low today are 54°/39° and on Sunday they drop to 51°/36°. There could be showers in the area late Saturday and Sunday.

The record high minimum (warmest low) for this date is 61 degrees set two years ago. It will likely be broken,