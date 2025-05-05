Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead after a cool Monday

The Brief Monday brought slightly below-average temps with highs in the 50s and 60s. A warming trend returns late this week, with 70s expected for the weekend. Mother’s Day looks favorable for outdoor plans, especially away from the lake.



After a cooler-than-normal start to the week, Chicagoland is heading into a warming trend with spring-like conditions expected just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

What we know:

Monday's highs ranged from the upper 50s to mid-60s across the region, with a few light showers reported in northwest Indiana. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible by morning. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the lower 70s for most. That said, cooler conditions will persist along the lakefront — a theme that continues through the rest of the week.

A cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday. While that could bring a shift in the weather pattern, temperatures should still reach the mid-60s to around 70 degrees in many areas.

By Thursday, cooler air settles in behind the front, bringing daytime highs down to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What's next:

The cool-down is brief. By Friday, temperatures will bounce back into the mid-60s to low 70s, setting the stage for a warm and mostly dry weekend.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is looking ideal for outdoor gatherings. Forecasts call for partly cloudy skies, with highs near the lake in the 60s and inland areas reaching the 70s.