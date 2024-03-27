Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead, but several rain chances in the forecast

Chicago can expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday will start off chilly, but temperatures are expected to warm up to near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Fans gearing up for the White Sox home opener can anticipate partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

While there is a small chance for sprinkles on Thursday night, most areas are forecast to remain dry.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s in the north-northwest suburbs and climbing to the upper 50s in the south suburbs. Rain is expected to return Friday night and may persist into early Saturday.

As the weekend progresses, Chicagoans should prepare for a few showers or storms on Saturday with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.

Easter Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with showers making a comeback in the evening. Rainfall is anticipated to continue through Sunday night and into Monday.