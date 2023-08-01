Chicago weather: Warmer, more humid Wednesday and Thursday

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Expect a quiet Tuesday night with clouds gradually decreasing and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s for most areas.

Wednesday will be a tad warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, a few more clouds will be seen, and temperatures will rise to the upper 80s.

Friday will bring slightly cooler weather, with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

As of the current forecast, Saturday looks to be mainly dry during the daytime, but keep an eye out for scattered showers and storms possible Saturday night and throughout Sunday.