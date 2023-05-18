Chicago weather: Warmer temps today ahead of Friday morning showers

We will have smoky skies again today but with plenty of filtered sun. It will be much warmer too with highs in the mid to upper 70s except near the lake.

Tonight will be completely dry with an increase in cloud cover. Any rain holds off until around daybreak tomorrow.

Showers are most likely during the morning perhaps ending early in the afternoon in northwest Indiana. Amounts will be meager with highs near 70 degrees.

The weekend looks fantastic with near 70 degrees Saturday and well into the 70s Sunday.

It will be cooler by the lake. Next week features a big warmup with 80s returning for an extended stretch likely through Memorial Day weekend.