Chicago Weather: Warmest Memorial Day in years sets up pleasant week

They don't get much better for Memorial Day weather than what we had today: sunshine, warm air, low humidity and a gentle breeze.

If you like the warmth, then this forecast is for you! We have a string of warm days ahead of us as we close out the month of May.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist JD Rudd has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight features a mainly clear sky and it stays pretty mild for this time of year, as lows hold in the 60s for many.

On Tuesday, while we'll have sunshine, expect some fairly stubborn higher level clouds. Despite those clouds, highs will return to the 80s with a couple of spots getting very close to 90 degrees. Wind speeds should stay under 20mph.

A weak cold front tries to drop in on us Wednesday but the air behind it is not that cool. However, the wind will turn more to the northeast. So expect highs to slip into the upper 70s with lakefront areas stalling in the lower 70s.

What's next:

We are in for ample amounts of sunshine to end the week with daily highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight lows should hang in the mid to upper 50s. The wind stays from the northeast at about 5-15mph each day. You can copy and paste the forecast into the final weekend of the month as well.

For those needing or wanting rain, this is not the week for you. Grab those sprinklers because it's looking to remain dry for a while to come.