Chicago weather warms up a bit this week

Clouds will filter the sunshine today but rainfall should stay south of Chicagoland. The best chance for a sprinkle will be in our far-southern viewing area.

Highs will be close to 80 degrees and a bit cooler lakeside. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Wednesday will be similar with a good deal fo sunshine and mid 80s likely.

Thursday presents the first chance of an area-wide wetting in quite a while. Showers and storms are likely with highs around 80.

Friday into the weekend will be seasonable with highs 80-ish. There could be a few showers during this time but there’s also a good chance most, if not all, of the weekend stays dry here.

Eyeing the tropics, a new named storm will form this week, perhaps as early as tonight. It will be Ernesto and early indications suggest it will not directly affect the US.