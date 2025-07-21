Chicago weather: Week starts mild before dangerous heat takes hold
CHICAGO - Chicagoans can expect mild and pleasant weather to start the week before a surge of dangerous heat midweek.
Chicago weather forecast
What to expect:
Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach about 83 degrees under partly sunny skies, a few degrees below seasonal averages. Tuesday will turn slightly warmer and remain dry, with highs climbing to around 88.
By Wednesday and Thursday, the city will face potentially dangerous heat as temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values could top 100 to 105 degrees — possibly exceeding 110 in some spots. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for that period.
Temperatures are expected to ease back into the upper 80s by Friday and into the weekend, when scattered rainfall may also return to the area. Keep it posted right here for the latest updates.
