Chicago weather: Weekend chill gives way to spring preview

Chicago will soon warm up from the weekend chill, just in time for the start of the workweek.

On Saturday, we'll see a crisp night with lows in the 20s. However, Sunday will bring a pleasant surprise.

Sunny skies will return and we'll see highs in the upper 40s.

The forecast will only go up from here, as Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures soar into the 60s as we start the new week.

