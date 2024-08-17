Chicago weather: Weekend showers, dangerous beach conditions expected

A weekend of scattered showers is in store for the Chicago area.

While the rain is expected to clear up by the start of next week, beachgoers should be cautious as breezy conditions will create large waves and dangerous swimming conditions.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool throughout the weekend, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Strong northerly winds on Sunday and Monday will kick up high waves on Lake Michigan, especially at southern beaches. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions during this time. Residents and visitors are advised to stay out of the water when waves are high.

As the week progresses, conditions are expected to improve with dry weather returning.