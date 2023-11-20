Chicago weather: Wet and windy start to the week

Clouds dominate the sky today with spotty light rain possible at times.

The soaking arrives late tonight through tomorrow morning when some parts of our viewing area could receive more than an inch of rain. That’s easily the biggest rainfall since mid-October.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s with mid 40s tomorrow. It will be windy, as well, adding to the raw feel especially tomorrow morning.

The rest of the week looks dry. Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Thanksgiving will feature sunshine and temps not far from 50.

Friday will be a bit cooler and cloudier. The jury is still out on any precipitation for the weekend. Most computer models have trended farther south and keep any meaningful rain and/or snow away from Chicagoland. It will turn colder, however.