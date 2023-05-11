Chicago weather: Wet and stormy Friday, possible showers for Mother's Day weekend

Chicago is bracing for a wet and stormy Friday with heavy downpours and thunderstorms expected.

Showers and storms may also impact Mother's Day weekend.

On Thursday night, clouds will increase across the Chicago area.

Then, on Friday, we'll see showers and storms move in. It'll be a wet day with heavy downpours, rising humidity, and a few thunderstorms. Highs will range from the 60s near the lake to the 70s further inland.

A lot of the shower and storm activity will die down on Friday night into Saturday, but another round of showers and storms will be possible on Saturday evening and night. These will linger into the first half of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday will only top out in the lower 60s, and it'll also be breezy.

Most of next week looks dry, with temperatures bouncing between the 60s and 70s.