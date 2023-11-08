Chicago weather: What's on tap this week and beyond?

The Chicago weather forecast indicates a change on the horizon.

For tonight, residents can expect scattered showers, possibly accompanied by a rumble of thunder, until around 8 to 9 p.m. Afterward, the skies will begin to clear, setting the stage for a different weather pattern.

Thursday promises plenty of sunshine, although it will be quite windy, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The winds will bring cooler temperatures for the next couple of days, with highs hovering near 50 degrees on both Thursday and Friday.

The good news is that the weekend outlook is dry, with skies transitioning from partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will settle in the lower 50s, providing pleasant weather for outdoor activities.

Beyond the weekend, residents can anticipate a gradual warming trend, with temperatures reaching the 60s by the end of next week.