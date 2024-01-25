Chicago weather: Dense fog followed by rain

Visibilities are just a few hundred feet in parts of the Chicago area this morning and little improvement is likely until rain arrives this evening. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for highs. Rain moves in around 5 p.m. and continues through the night. There could be another wave of showers tomorrow in the northern suburbs.

Highs again will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Fog will be a player through at least Saturday morning at times.

Highs remain close to 40 degrees through the weekend. A system passes to our south late Saturday and at this point, there is only a small chance of some light rain or wet snow in our southern counties. This may be a complete miss.

Next week, all signs point to a big warmup that could propel highs close to 50 degrees by the end of the week.