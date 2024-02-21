Chicago weather whiplash: From thunderstorms to snowflakes

Chicago's weather is taking a dramatic turn, starting with cloudy skies Wednesday evening before diving into a series of showers and potential thunderstorms.

The focus is on areas near and south of I-80, where the chance of small hail accompanies the late-night rumbles.

The prime time for these storms is between midnight and daybreak on Thursday. Then, we can expect the showers to taper off, but don't get too comfortable.

By Thursday night, temperatures will fall to the mid-30s, setting the stage for a chilly Friday with highs struggling into the low to mid-40s.

There's even a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers to add to the mix.

The weekend outlook offers a brief reprieve; Saturday is cooler but clear, with highs nudging towards the 40-degree mark.

However, the city is in for a treat as Sunday ushers in a warming trend, pushing temperatures back into the mid-50s, and the warmth doesn't stop there.

The early part of next week forecasts highs of 60 on Monday, soaring close to 70 by Tuesday.

So, be sure to keep your umbrella close, but don't pack away your winter gear just yet!