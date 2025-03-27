Chicago weather: Morning showers clear before White Sox game, storms move in overnight

The Brief Any morning showers will clear before the White Sox game, leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-50s. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will move in late, bringing a chance of small hail but no severe weather. Friday will be much warmer with highs in the 70s before scattered showers return through the weekend.



Game on! Any showers that we have this morning should be out of here long before the White Sox first pitch at Rate Field.

The heavier rain will stay southwest of the city and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s. Once again, it will be a little cooler along the lake shore, and that will likely be the case for the ball game.

Thunderstorms overnight

What's next:

Tonight starts dry, but later in the evening showers and thunderstorms will assemble to our southwest, crossing the area during the very early morning hours of Friday. Some of the thunderstorms may even have small hail, but severe weather is not expected. Once the thunderstorms move out of the area in the morning, it will become partly sunny, windy and much warmer with highs climbing well into the 70s. There will be no lakeside cooling going on.

Friday night through the weekend there can be a few scattered showers at times, with perhaps an uptick in activity late in the day and at night Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will vary with cooler readings found near the cheddar curtain and the warmest reading south of I 80. The temperature spread may range from 50 to 70 degrees area wide.

On Sunday, temperatures will be generally in the mid-to-upper 50s, but once again might be cooler far north.

On Monday, as much colder air fills in, there is a chance for some snow showers, especially early in the day with highs topping out not far from 40 degrees.