White Sox home opener: Season starts in Chicago vs. Angels

The Chicago White Sox will look to forget last year's historically bad campaign this Thursday in their season opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago White Sox home opener

South Siders will flock to the newly abbreviated Rate Field for a 3:10 p.m. first pitch against Mike Trout and company.

Sean Burke will be on the bump for Chicago while Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound for the Angels.

The first 20,000 fans will receive a 125th anniversary plush blanket.

Parking lots will open three hours prior to first pitch while gates to the ballpark will open at 1:10 p.m.

For more information on the White Sox bag policy, parking and entry into the stadium, head over to their website.

How to watch the White Sox home opener

TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN)

Radio: ESPN 1000

The game will also be available on MLB.TV, assuming you live outside of blackout restrictions.

Tickets are still available online.

State of the White Sox

Big picture view:

The White Sox racked up 121 losses last season, the most defeats in modern league history. It is hard to describe how unwatchable the team was at times.

Will Venable was brought in to reverse the club's fortune. The former Texas Rangers associate manager was one of the most coveted manager candidates on the market.

The White Sox traded away ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet during the offseason for a haul of prospects. They also cut ties with several oft-injured, underperforming mainstays of past years' teams.

There are a few bright spots on the 2025 club. Although coming off a down year, Cuban slugger Luis Robert is consistently brilliant in the outfield and has the pop to launch towering home runs with ease. A strong performance from him this season could lead to enticing trade offers.

The Andrew's, Benintendi and Vaughn, can be caught occasionally churning out professional at-bats.

Top prospect Colson Montgomery will start the season in Triple-A but some are projecting a major league arrival early this season.

A pair of dominant pitchers highlight the rest of a replenished farm system. Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith provide hope for the future of the team's stable of arms.

New food lineup

For all the on-the-field losses, the White Sox have rarely fallen short at the concession stand. More than two dozen food and drink options will be available at Sox Park in 2025.

Among the new offerings this year—a taste of Korea. A new stand will feature Korean bubble waffles stuffed with everything from chicken to chilis to ice cream. There will also be a variety of new Korean corndogs.

"The El Diablo, I think will be the fan favorite. Mozzarella cheese covered in our flaming hot Cheetos and a few spicy sauces on there," said Jennifer Kribs, operations manager of Delaware North, one of the ballpark’s food vendors.

Also new this year is the basket of strawberry cream nachos, the smashburger patty melt, and the loaded brisket cheese curds.

"We tried to incorporate every flavor," said Levy Restaurants chef Nick Toth. "So crispy cheese curds, sweet barbecue, spicy jalapeños, creamy coleslaw—everything kind of rolls together."

Last year's breakout ballpark snack is back. The chocolate campfire milkshake is joined this year by the celebration cake shake, which honors another big event—the White Sox's 125th anniversary.

"It's going to be a birthday cake shake," Toth said. "Funfetti cake blended in, whipped cream, pinwheel cookies to mimic the scoreboard, and sprinkles to kind of mimic the fireworks we have on the South Side too."