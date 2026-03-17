Chicago weather: Widespread light snow returns to the area tonight

It was a very cold day by March standards with highs only in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Chicago's average high temperature for St. Patrick's Day is 48 degrees.

Looking ahead:

A quick moving system will bring widespread light snow to the area tonight. Most areas will only see a half inch to possibly up to an inch of snow by daybreak Wednesday.

Any untreated surfaces will be slick in the morning, and then temperatures warm to near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

A few stray rain showers are possible on Thursday, although the majority of the day will be dry with highs in the lower 50s. The 60s return on Friday and Saturday!

Cooler air looks to build in by early next week with highs only near 40 on Monday.