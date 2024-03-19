Chicago weather: Windy and warmer Tuesday

Chicago will be windy and warmer today with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Gusts could reach 40 mph and this presents a risk of spreading wildfires. Skies will be partly sunny.

Tonight we will be behind a cold front, so it will become colder again. Lows tonight will be close to 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, despite full sun, will be chilly with highs barely past 40 degrees. Thursday will be partly sunny and chill again with low 40s. Late Thursday night and more so early Friday we could be dealing with some snow.

The highest chance for any accumulations appear to be over the northern tier of counties. Some rain will mix in farther south and later in the day Friday as highs climb into the lower 40s.