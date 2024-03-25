Chicago weather: Gusty winds and evening showers

An active start to the work week is on the way.

During most of today, daylight hours will be windy and milder. Highs will be in the upper 50s with winds that could gust to more than 40 mph. There is a small chance for spotty showers.

It’s tonight when the wet weather ramps up. An area of rain, some of it heavy, moves through Chicagoland along with gusty winds again. This heavier rain occurs long after the evening commute. Many areas could receive an inch or more, with perhaps a bias for highest amounts over western portions of our viewing area.

After a brief lull in the action, attention turns to a line of thunderstorms likely to cross Chicagoland between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a marginal risk for these storms to be severe with all wind hazards in play. These storms will be long gone before 4 p.m. Any lingering rainfall will be light.

Wednesday looks quiet and colder with highs in the mid 40s. Opening Day for the White Sox looks quite nice with plenty of sun and highs in the mid 50s.