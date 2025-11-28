Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect with 6”+ of snow expected

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s. Tonight, snow moves in with lows in the mid-20s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Chicagoland from 3 a.m. Saturday morning until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Full forecast :

We are looking at 6"+ for most areas, with the highest impact being Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow rates will be .5"-1" per hour Saturday afternoon. It will be a touch gusty tomorrow with wind to 25 mph out of the SE.

Snow rates slow after sunset on Saturday with a chance for drizzle before ending. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be around freezing.

Sunday will be partly sunny with the drying conditions. Gusty wind will be around on Sunday with gusts to 25 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s — ouch! Chance for some snow around Monday night. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs back to the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. The mid-20s are expected to return on Thursday with partly sunny skies.