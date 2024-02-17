Chicago weather: Winter's not over yet

Chicago is being hit by below-average temperatures for this time of year after several spring-like days.

The National Weather Service says Friday was the coldest night in almost a month with temperatures falling into the teens area-wide and blustery winds resulting in near 0-degree wind chills.

The cold continues Saturday with highs in the low 30s. It will be sunny, but windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

After a relatively chilly day, temperatures will once again climb above normal for this time of year with 50-degree readings by mid-next week.

Highs for Sunday are expected to be in the low 40s.