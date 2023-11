Chicago will be sunny today with gusty winds.

Highs will reach the upper 50s with gusts of 35-40 mph, the strongest of which will be north of I-80.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be below normal with highs in the upper 40s under sunshine.

Sunday, back to the mid 50s with sunny skies. Things begin to warm up next week. The highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s but we will be back to the low 60s Wednesday.