Chicago weather: Pleasant weekend gets off to rainy start

Sprinkles, drizzle and a few bona fide showers are sliding down the lake this morning. They are very intermittent.

Highs will be around 70 with a few peeks of sun late in the day especially away from the lake where rain is also much less likely.

Tomorrow will be a fine day with clearing skies and milder temps topping out in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and a tad warmer. I think we can hit 80 degrees.

The next chance of rain after today’s spotty stuff will be Monday and Tuesday with the next push of cooler air. There are signs of a big warmup the following weekend.