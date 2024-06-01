Wet weather hits Chicago on Saturday, sunnier skies expected by Sunday
CHICAGO - Wet weather will dampen Chicago on Saturday, with temperatures peaking only in the 60s.
The day will start cloudy, but residents can look forward to some sunshine by Sunday afternoon, when highs will rebound into the 70s.
The warming trend continues into the early part of next week, with highs reaching the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. However, these warmer temperatures bring with them increased chances of thunderstorms.