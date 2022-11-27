Chicago will see warm weather to start off the week, then the possibility of snow

Chicago's weather will start off mild early in the week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday looks solid, with some sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be warmer, but we do have a risk of some showers developing by the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday morning, there is a small chance of a brief period of snow, maybe mixed in with a spot of rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will sport sunshine with highs back in the mid 30s, with 40s returning for the rest of the week.