Chicagoland enjoys 40s today before freezing temps take hold

Today will be the warmest day for several days at least. Despite mainly cloudy skies, highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Our extreme southern viewing area will be close to the northern edge of a shield of rain traversing central Illinois this afternoon. There will be no impacts in Chicagoland.

Overnight into tomorrow morning there’s a chance for a narrow band of lake-effect rain/snow showers moving through northwest Indiana with zero fanfare. Even that prospect is looking less likely.

What is certain is the cold that’s coming. After lows tonight in the lower 30s and highs tomorrow in the upper 30s, Friday through early next week will be colder than normal with a few days likely to stay below freezing. It will be dry during this period with partly cloudy skies.