Chicagoland to see warmer Friday before weekend cooldown

The Brief Friday brings a warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but a cold front arrives Friday night. Weekend temperatures drop into the 40s, with rain expected Sunday. Next week stays cool, with highs mainly in the 40s and sunshine returning midweek.



Chicagoland will see a brief taste of spring-like warmth Friday before a cold front moves in, bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend.

What we know:

Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably cold, with lows dipping into the lower 30s.

By Friday, a shift in winds will bring warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to increasing cloud cover later in the day, ahead of possible rain showers in the evening. Gusty southwest winds will make for a breezy afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through Friday night, knocking temperatures back down. Saturday will be cooler, with partly cloudy skies and highs only reaching the lower 40s.

Rain returns Sunday, bringing another brief warm-up, with highs in the lower 50s.

What's next:

Next week looks mostly dry but cool, with highs staying in the 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs climbing to the upper 40s.