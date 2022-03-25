Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Will, Cook counties among others

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Northern Kendall, Northwestern Will, Southeastern Kane, Cook and Southern DuPage counties.

The warning was issued at 4:20 p.m. and will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.

A thunderstorm was located over Montgomery — which is located near Oswego. It was moving east at 50 mph.

The strongest winds are currently moving into Aurora and Oswego.

The National Weather Service says to expect considerable tree damage. Damage is also likely for mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

