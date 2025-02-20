Chicago's deep freeze eases with warmer days ahead

The Brief Chicago is starting the day with frigid temperatures and wind chills below zero, though sunshine will return with highs in the 20s. A warming trend begins this weekend, with temperatures near 40 degrees by Sunday and into the 40s next week. Rain is possible Monday night and Wednesday, likely melting much of the remaining snow.



It is yet another frigid morning in Chicago with wind chills just a bit below zero.

There have been a few flurries overnight, but those will depart shortly. The exception with regards to snow will be in Michiana, where several inches of snow can accumulate due to the lake effect.

Chicagoland will experience a mostly sunny day with temperatures actually climbing into the low-and-mid 20s. That sounds almost tropical, but keep in mind that would be the normal low for this time of year. The average high is 37 degrees. We’ll get there. Be patient.

Tomorrow looks like a beautiful sunny day with highs in the upper 20s. Then we will start to see some real warming take place with a day close to freezing on Saturday, then close to 40 degrees on Sunday.

Temps in the 40s are likely all of next week and that should take care of most, if not all, of the snow on the ground.

There are a couple of chances for precipitation next week, one Monday night and the other on Wednesday and both of those look like predominantly rain events.