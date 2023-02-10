Chicago's Friday forecast calls for plenty of sunshine over next few days

This year only six days have been colder than normal. Today will not be day seven.

Sunshine breaks through and highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few spots south of the city likely hitting 40 degrees.

It will be clear tonight with lows in the 20s. There might be a patch or two of fog.

The weekend is simply splendiferous. Sunshine will coat Chicagoland Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s tomorrow and mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny and continued unseasonably mild. Valentine’s Day starts dry, but rain moves in likely impacting the evening.

Rain should end early Wednesday affording an opportunity to squeeze in enough sun to drive highs into the 50s. Don’t turn our back on winter however, rain and snow return Thursday with the beloved European model delivering several inches of accumulation. Stay tuned.