Chicago's latest taste of summer will be brief

At this time last week we were at the tail end of the Chicago area's first heat wave of 2022. Midway broke four record highs last week while O'Hare tied one and beat another. Highs soared to 90 degrees or above and combined with unusually high levels of humidity for May to give us heat index values near 100 degrees.

We are getting another surge of summer-like weather today and tomorrow but this will be briefer and cooler compared to last week. It will feel just like late June or early July today and Friday as highs climb into the lower 80s. That means we will warm between 10 to 15 degrees above average for both days.

Our temperatures drop fairly dramatically for this weekend. The National Blend Of Models long range forecast has highs sliding into the lower to middle 60s on Saturday with just 50s for highs along the lakefront. A few models are even suggesting most of us fail to warm above the 50s for highs on Sunday. We slowly but surely warm back to near 70 degrees by the end of next week. Memorial Day Weekend should be warmer with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The NBM doesn't go out to Monday yet but if the trend continues, we could see 80s return by then.

The 6-10 day from the Climate Prediction Center have us "near normal" overall. This covers the period from next Tuesday through Saturday.

Advertisement

The 8-14 day temperature outlook forecast shows a flip to a warmer pattern by the end of the month. It has us "leaning above" average for the period from next Thursday through the following Wednesday, the first day of June.