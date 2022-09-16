Chicago's weekend begins with temps in the 80s

Warm weather by mid-September standards continues through much of next week.

Today there is some patchy fog once again though not as widespread as the past couple of mornings.

Highs under mostly sunny skies reach the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Late Saturday night through Sunday there will be scattered showers and storms. Mid 80s for a high.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Monday will be a few degrees cooler and there could be a storm at night or early Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the mid to upper 80s but it now looks like 90 degrees may be just out of reach.