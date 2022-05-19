Foggy morning gives way to mid-80s across Chicago

Foghorns to start, flip-flops this afternoon.

A dense fog advisory is up for much of Chicagoland, not including the city and northern burbs. This will be in effect until 8 a.m.

A few thundershowers are also moving in through the northern burbs as of this writing.

The rest of today will feature partly sunny skies and a big warmup into the mid 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s. Small chance of a t’shower toward daybreak.

Tomorrow will be very warm once again with a cold front on the way. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding storm prospects tomorrow afternoon/night but it’s enough to be weather aware for something strong.

Saturday looks much cooler with showers likely. Thunder is also possible especially southeast of I-55.