Clouds to clear for another sunny day in Chicago

Monday was Chicago's first sunny day since Christmas. Today, the morning clouds and spotty sprinkles will yield to another sunny day.

Highs should have no problem getting well into the 40s with a few spots possibly tagging 50 degrees.

Tonight, skies will cloud over as a weak system approaches from the west. After midnight there could be sprinkles with it as temperatures drop to around freezing. But, the low temperatures shouldn't pose any problems.

The rest of Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. The forecast focus clearly remains on Thursday when a stronger system, the one moving into California today, delivers a mix of rain and snow.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The system shouldn't bring a major snowfall for our area, as temperatures will be marginal. However, snow is likely even if hardly anything sticks.

Flurries or some lake-effect snow could continue in Northwest Indiana Friday morning, but warmer air is poised to move back over the weekend. Highs both days will be in the 40s, and we could make a run at 50 degrees on MLK Day if we get any sun at all.