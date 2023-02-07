Cloudy, mild day in store for Chicago

The temperature at 3 a.m. at O'Hare Airport is 50 degrees. Who cares if the winds are blowing 30-40 mph!

The rest of the day will be mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees. Tonight will be clear with lows in the 20s.

The next storm system brings rain to our area tomorrow night and early Thursday. Looks like a good soaking.

Any snow on the back end of this thing should be confined to areas closer to Rockford and northwest. It will be windy during the storm.

The next system moves through on Friday when temperatures would be just cold enough for some light snow. Accumulations, if any, look to be small and likely confined to non-paved surfaces.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday.