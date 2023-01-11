Cloudy skies and mild temps settle in across Chicago today

There have been a few sprinkles over far northeastern Illinois this morning but that’s it.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today and that should hold temps back a couple of degrees from Tuesday’s lofty 50 degrees. Upper 40s though is way above normal.

Tonight starts dry but after midnight some showers are possible. Favored areas as the rain and some wet snow continue tomorrow will be southeast of I-55. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Accumulations are not expected.

On Friday, some light snow showers and some lake-effect snow will be possible mainly early in the day which could whiten non-paved surfaces in northwest Indiana. The weekend warms up again with 40 degrees likely on Saturday then mid to upper 40s Sunday.

Monday looks rainy for Martin Luther King Jr. Day but still mild with mid to upper 40s. There remains no sign of arctic air intruding.