Cold front rolls toward Chicagoland with sub-zero chills tonight

A cold front is plowing through the area this morning and sweeping away the milder air that provided us technically with back-to-back days with highs of at least 40°. That was the temperature at midnight and will go into the books as the high today.

Afternoon temperatures will slide into the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills near or slightly below zero.

As that colder air traverses over the "warm" waters of the lake, bands of snow will develop tonight and tomorrow warranting winter weather advisories through Thursday from Porter County east.

Travel will be impacted in those areas with several inches possible.

Sub-zero chills grab hold tonight and last through much of Friday, despite both days offering up plenty of sunshine.

Snow chances area-wide ramp up starting this weekend with Monday being perhaps the most concerning for a plowable event.