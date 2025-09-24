Chicago weather: Seasonably cool conditions, then summer-like temps on the way

It's a seasonably cool day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

The average high temperature for September 24 is 72 degrees.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most of Chicagoland.

Areas in our far western counties near I-39 will likely drop into the lower 50s.

With cool air in place tonight and Lake Michigan water temps in the upper 60s, we could see a few lake effect rain showers develop. If showers do indeed develop, coverage will be minimal and only impact locations near the lake.

What's next:

Thursday looks nice with skies becoming partly cloudy in the morning, and then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s.

Summer-like heat returns Friday through the upcoming weekend!

Plan for sunshine with highs near 80 on Friday, and then lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Dry skies and warmth will last through at least the middle of next week with highs dropping to the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.