Cooler temps settle in this week across Chicago

This week will get off to a quiet start with generally mild temperatures into the weekend.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny. Much less humid than Sunday. Highs around 80° but a bit cooler lakeside.

Tonight looks all good with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be about the same as today.

There could be showers and storms on a less-intense basis overnight into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Looks very nice for Friday and Saturday. Highs low 80s.